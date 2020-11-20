Arts & Entertainments

Erica shares millionaire dreams, talks marriage

Big Brother Naija reality star, Erica Nlewedim, has shared some interesting new details about her life from years ago. The Lockdown edition ex-housemate during a question and answer session with her fans was asked how she felt graduating from the university at the age of 19. Erica who is 26 said she thought she would become a millionaire and get married before the age of 23. She wrote: “I was really excited cos I thought I’d be a millionaire and get married and live happily ever after before 23.”

In response, a fan then proceeded to state that God will giver her a husband richer than her, caring and romantic, when it is time. Erica accepted this and tagged the fan a prophet. “God is prepar-ing your Man, when it’s time he will ask for your hand in marriage, he will be someone romantic and caring, and way richer than you are. In my mind eyes in see how he looks. Can I make sketch of him?” Only a day ago, she left her fans in awe after she took to her official Instagram page to share a captivating front-cover-worthy photo of herself. In the photo, the reality star is seen in a black and white checker shirt which she paired with a white blazer.

Erica who wore a red lipstick had on a full-fringe hairdo and a pair of winged cat-eye shades. The photo which got over 100,000 likes on Instagram had her comment section flooded with compliments from her fans and followers including ex-housemate, Prince. Erica is no doubt a star girl as her fans call her. Despite her unceremonious exit from the show, the reality star has continued to excel in her newfound fame. Just recently, a video of the pretty lady singing surfaced online, leaving many people stunned at how beautiful she sounded.

Shortly after the video went viral, the reality star took to her Twitter page to reveal she has a lot more talents than many people know. And few days ago, the actress, model and entrepreneur was also made brand influencer for foremost alcohol brands, Legend Extra Stout and Star Radler at an event in Lagos.

