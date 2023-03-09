Ericsson, AXIAN Telecom strengthen partnership

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and AXIAN Telecom have strengthened their partnership at Mobile World Congress 2023, Barcelona, Spain. The two companies announced a partnership for the modernisation of AXIAN Telecom’s operations in Madagascar, Telma Madagascar’s radio access network (RAN), microwave transport infrastructure, and core networks.

Deploying future-proof solutions for 4G and 5G deployment from the Ericsson Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio will provide faster and more reliable mobile services throughout Madagascar while reducing network energy consumption and enhancing the 5G ecosystem. The Ericsson Microwave portfolio is a key component in the modernization of Telma Madagascar’s network. With its market-leading microwave family, MINI-LINK 6600, Ericsson will provide a cost-efficient and versatile solution for the mobile transport network. The modernization also includes the expansion and upgrade of existing IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), virtual User Data Consolidation (UDC), virtual charging and virtual mediation. The two companies also announce the launch of 5G and the modernization and expansion of the existing 4G network across Tanzania through AXIAN Telecom’s operations in the country, Tigo Tanzania.

5G is now launched in Dar Es Salaam, Dodoma, and Zanzibar and will be gradually rolled out across the country at strategic locations. Ericsson is currently upgrading Tigo Tanzania’s existing 4G network with RAN products and microwave solutions (MINI-LINK 6000). Leveraging the latest energy-efficient products from the 5G Ericsson Radio System portfolio, Tigo’s network is being expanded and upgraded to increase network capacity, providing the benefits of a fast and reliable connection. In both Madagascar and Tanzania, AXIAN Telecom continues to roll out its Data- 4All strategy, providing the best quality network experience for consumers and businesses alike and aiming to reach 100 per cent 4G coverage in those two countries in the near future.

