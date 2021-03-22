Ericsson engages VP for Middle East, Africa

Ericsson has appointed Sena Erten as its vice president and head of people in Ericsson Middle East and Africa and as a member of the market area leadership team.

Erten brings 20 years of human resources and executive experience to Ericsson, rooted in a passion for people development, building diverse and inclusive cultures and highperforming, empowered organisations.

In her new role, she is expected to realise the company’s people vision in the market area, inspire and guide the business towards a world-class employee experience that is people centered, adopting the latest digital technologies, and leading the way in driving our company culture.

Also, Erten would drive Ericsson’s people transformation in the region through innovative leadership, attracting and retaining the best talents and helping Ericsson to win in the talent marketplace while creating a compelling employee experience.

