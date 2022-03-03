Ericsson introduces energy-saving portfolio for 5G rollout

Ericsson has strengthened its radio access network (RAN) portfolio with the introduction of a new solution that addresses the 5G rollout and sustainability goals of communications service providers. The new portfolio additions, the company said, would deliver sizeable energy savings and up to ten-fold capacity increases – with minimal or no added footprint. Leading the portfolio enhancements is Radio 4490, a dualband radio that delivers 25 per cent lower power consumption and lesser weight compared to the current product.

This radio type is compatible with most of the radio sites globally as it supports the main FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) bands being used by many service providers for their 5G deployment. Ericsson is also launching a high-power version of the new dual-band radio, 4490 HP, which enables up to 50 per cent more output power compared to current radios. The two new radios apply passive cooling – reducing power consumption further, as fans are not needed. They are also Cloud RAN-ready. Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson, Per Narvinger, said: “We continue to evolve our RAN portfolio with more solutions for smart, slim, and sustainable 5G networks.

Our latest innovations will further optimize 5G sites for both purpose- built and Cloud RAN deployments. “5G rollouts are accelerating across the world, with frontrunners gearing up for the shift to 5G Standalone to drive new consumer and enterprise use cases. Introducing 5G means added spectrum and hardware – which is where Ericsson’s new products play a key role through the ability to raise capacity while slashing power usage – fueling efforts to break the energy curve,” he added. Commenting on the portfolio, Director and CTO, PT XL Axiata, Gede Darmayusa, said: “XL Axiata always strives to provide the best customer experience to meet the ever-increasing demand for data services through the adoption of new technologies and other network initiatives. We have been pioneering the use of Ericsson’s first-generation dual-band radio technology since 2019. With the launch of the new dual-band 4T4R radio, we expect this innovation to continue to help us maximize user experience with greater energy efficiency and operational excellence.”

