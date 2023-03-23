Ericsson, MediaTek expand 5G aggregation deployment options

Ericsson said the downlink peak rate of nearly 4.4 Gbps was reached by combining 20 megahertz of AWS, 80 megahertz of CBRS, and 200 megahertz of C-band. Ericsson and MediaTek said they have successfully merged four channels – one FDD and three TDD – to deliver a downlink speed of 4.36 Gbps, the highest known speed based on this band combination. In a release, the Swedish vendor said this four-component carrier (4CC) aggregation combination will increase the 5G deployment options for communications service providers by blending different frequency bands. In an interoperability development test (IoDT), the two companies completed the 5G data call using one low-band and three mid-band channels in the sub-7 GHz frequency range (FR1) bands, where most 5G data traffic is typically carried. Ericsson also noted that its new flexible carrier aggregation solution will allow operators to maximize the use of available spectrum assets to deliver highquality 5G connectivity. Sibel Tombaz, head of product line 5G RAN at Ericsson Networks, said: “Carrier aggregation is crucial to getting the best possible 5G performance out of scattered spectrum assets.

At Ericsson, we are persistently exploring all possible frequency band combinations to boost capacity and coverage. We have also shown that carrier aggregation is a game changer when it comes to optimizing the combined bandwidth of allocated spectrum assets to deliver higher data rates for a greater number of users.” HC Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnership at MediaTek, said: “The technology milestone shows MediaTek continues to be at the forefront of NR CA innovation, developing and testing the next generation of 5G SA technologies in close collaboration with industry partners such as Ericsson, ready to integrate into our leading 5G modems.” Ericsson also explained that carrier aggregation provided the unique capability to combine many frequency bands, adding that the combination of the FDD spectrum with the TDD spectrum will enable more users to benefit from carrier aggregation gains

