Ericsson named leader in ABI RSA

Ericsson has been named the overall sustainability leader in a study conducted by ABI Research that evaluated the capabilities of telecom vendors to reduce energy use and waste across the industry. ABI ranked more than 80 telco vendors and suppliers based on the two key areas of implementation and impact. The assessment provided a matrixed view of the ecosystem of companies that can best support service providers in their drive toward improved sustainability. Ericsson led the assessment overall for implementation – ranking highest for sustainable networks and business, and number one in the main RAN (radio access network) categories, including Massive MIMO, 5G RAN, AI-driven software, and antenna solutions, according to ABI’s “Sustainability Assessment: Telco Technology Suppliers” research report. In terms of impact, Ericsson also topped the list among vendors for its Net Zero emission targets. The company is determined to halve its value-chain emissions by 2030 and reach Net Zero by 2040. Ericsson has also committed to become Net Zero in its own activities by 2030. Kim Arrington Johnson, principal analyst at ABI Research said: “In the sustainability assessment, Ericsson received strong scores for innovation and sustainable impact, due to the close co-design of Ericsson Silicon with hardware and software playing a crucial role in creating high-performing, lightweight, and energy-efficient products. Ericsson designs and builds RAN hardware equipment with sustainability in mind.” Freddie Södergren, Head of Technology and Strategy, Ericsson Networks, said: “We started our sustainability journey at Ericsson many years ago with a strong focus on supporting our customers. We have been closely working with them in recent years to achieve their energy and sustainability targets. Energy performance and achieving Net Zero targets are key pillars of Ericsson’s overall company and technology strategies.”
