Business

Ericsson to launch automation hub in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Telecommunications vendor, Ericsson, has announced plans to create an automation hub in Nigeria to support operators for improved consumer experience. Ericsson Automation Hub is an open innovation platform, inspired by lean startup methodology in which the Ericsson team works in close dialog with customers, users, and partners to showcase and reach the high potential that network automation allows in configuration, provisioning, assurance, and orchestration of network services.

This, the company said, will enable service providers to gain the ability in their environments to govern, manage and orchestrate hybrid networks holistically and in real-time and as a result, offer an enhanced consumer experience. Fields to be covered include but not limited to 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) use cases, network slicing and orchestration, hologram calls, complex standalone, business support system (BSS) and operations support system (OSS), cloud and core product cases, automated acceptance yests demonstration and enhancements as well as complex charging scenarios for 5G and 4G networks.

Commenting on the launch, Vice President and Head of Digital Services at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, Lucky La Riccia, said: “As Industry 4.0 accelerates in Africa, automation in operations is proven to boost customer experiences. Ericsson continues to support the telecom industry players in setting #AfricaInMotion, and with the Ericsson Automation Hub in Nigeria, we will focus on driving business outcomes for our partners in Africa as they aim to leverage digital transformation to turn complexities into opportunities while offering a greater experience and value to consumers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NIWA deploys floating jetties on inland waterways

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has deployed 40 feet floating jetties to convey commuters following the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for repairs.   Its Lagos Area Manager, Sarat Braimah, an engineer, explained that the floating jetties would alleviate the suffering of the over 33,000 commuters who ply the important link bridge […]
Business

Domestic transactions record N607bn in HY ’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…outperforms foreign investors by 53%     POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT Total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by circa 12 per cent   T he total value of domestic transactions executed by domestic investors in the first half of 2020 was N606.91 billion against N396.63 billion, which was the […]
Business

Analysts: COVID-19 threatens Nigeria, others’ economies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Covid-19 second wave-induced restrictions by authorities in some sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries could hinder their economic recovery, analysts at United Capital have said. The analysts, who stated this in a note obtained by New Telegraph, yesterday, pointed out that given the region’s weak funding capacity for vaccines, coupled with the spike in positive tests, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica