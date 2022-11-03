Business

Ericsson wins 5G Technological Innovations Award in Ghana

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Ericsson has won the 5G Technological Innovations Award at the 12th Ghana Information and Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) held in Accra, Ghana. The award recognises Ericsson’s pioneering role in building more sustainable and energy-efficient 5G network infrastructures for communications service providers across Africa, and Ericsson’s role in introducing innovations that transform industries and enterprises. Richard Kweku Arthur, Country Manager of Ericsson Ghana, who received the award, said: ‘’We are humbled by the recognition from Ghana Information and Technology and Telecoms Awards.

“We are committed to ensure that the continent enjoys the innovative and limitless possibilities that 5G offers individuals, enterprises, and societies at large. More importantly, we are driven by the fact that technology offers the opportunity to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation and helps bridge the digital divide. We dedicate this award to the entire Ericsson team and our customers who have made this possible.”

He added: “Ericsson is dedicated to advancing the deployment of Africa’s 5G infrastructure, providing superior network performance while reducing energy consumption, allowing innovative new services for individuals and enterprises, and bridging the digital and educational gap for many. “With a goal of establishing a benchmark for the wave of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) development, GITTA was developed as a strategic platform to acknowledge, award, and promote the innovative ICT projects that drive the Ghanaian commercial and public sector innovation in sectors including the public sector, banking, fintech, telecommunications, ICT, manufacturing, agriculture, and health.”

 

Our Reporters

