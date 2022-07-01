Arts & Entertainments

Erigga mocks EFCC’s jail-term threat to landlords

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comments Off on Erigga mocks EFCC’s jail-term threat to landlords

Rapper Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga, has reacted to the newly proposed penalty of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for landlords who rent properties to internet fraudsters. In an e-flier promoting an upcoming Twitter space, EFCC had warned that landlords who give out their houses to ‘yahoo boys’ may face up to 15 years in prison. “Be part of this interesting conversation as we discuss the implications of having your property in use by criminals, on the next edition of EFCC connect,” the flier read.

It is unclear whether the EFCC intends to lobby for legislation to support the jail term for landlords who let their properties to internet fraudsters. Regardless, the proposed sanction has been generating mixed reactions across social media. Adding his voice to the discussion, Erriga, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, sent a tonguein- cheek question at the anti-graft agency. The rapper asked that if landlords of fraudsters are getting 15 years imprisonment, “what about a country ruled by yahoo men? “Dem say 15years imprisonment for landlord when rent house to yahoo boy but what about country when yahoo men dey rule?” the tweet reads in Pidgin English

 

Our Reporters

