Erik Tan Hag Reacts To Man United Defeat, Says We’ve To Improve

It was a horror show for the Red Devils in the second leg at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday as they were consigned to a 3-0 second-leg defeat, losing the quarter-final 5-2 on aggregate.

Manchester United shot themselves in the foot, Harry Maguire robbed for the first goal after taking a pass from David de Gea to gift Youssef En-Nesyri an early opener.

En-Nesyri later capitalised on a terrible mistake from De Gea to complete the scoring after more poor defending gave Loic Bade the opportunity to score Sevilla’s second goal.

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag said, “We can’t deny it, it’s mental, definitely, we have to learn that you keep going, you carry on.

“This team what they can do very well is bounced back in between games, what they can do less is bounce back during a game to a setback. That is what we have to improve.”

He added: “You have to acknowledge, it’s the truth, we have to do better, I know that.

“I have to reach the players to do better in such circumstances, we deal better with such expectations, the demands on this team, we are Manchester United, they are high, we have to improve it, I have to reach the players and they have to step up.”

“It’s for me as a manager. We are in the same boat. During the season we have made huge progress. We have the experience, but we have a way to go.

“A good thing is Sunday is a huge opportunity, the semi-final of the FA Cup, a better event you can’t imagine, after that a lot of great games to go, we have to prove it and this group of players has to prove it.”

