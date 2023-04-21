Erik Tan Hag Reacts To Man United Defeat, Says We’ve To Improve

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag said, “We can’t deny it, it’s mental, definitely, we have to learn that you keep going, you carry on.

“This team what they can do very well is bounced back in between games, what they can do less is bounce back during a game to a setback. That is what we have to improve.”

He added: “You have to acknowledge, it’s the truth, we have to do better, I know that.

“I have to reach the players to do better in such circumstances, we deal better with such expectations, the demands on this team, we are Manchester United, they are high, we have to improve it, I have to reach the players and they have to step up.”

“It’s for me as a manager. We are in the same boat. During the season we have made huge progress. We have the experience, but we have a way to go.