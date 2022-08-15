Erik Ten Hag Cancels Manchester United’s Squad Day Off For Extra Training After 4-0 Defeat

The football season is back and we have already witnessed several dramas on and off the football pitch. This is why we love the sport. Clubs have started to fight for the title race while some are now witnessing the big pothole in their team on the big screen.

Manchester United is one of the big giants of England, however, it belongs to the latter as they have already succumbed to two opening league defeats this season. United have started the Premier League campaign on a bad foot as suffered two consecutive league defeats in the two games played so far.

Their first was a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of the campaign before traveling to Brentford to get defeated once again in an embarrassing 4-0 loss, without scoring a single goal. This has, however, led Erik Ten Hag, their new manager, to cancel the team’s day off to hold an extra training session following the embarrassing defeat at Brentford.

Most infuriating to United fans was the fact that the Bees were already 4-nill up in the first 35 minutes of the game, plus the Red Devils had a whole 45 minutes to at least score a single goal. Yet, nothing happened till the final whistle was blown.

Ten Hag, who had previously intended to give United’s players a rest for the weekend after the Brentford game, reacted to their poor performances by canceling their day off as they will be facing off against Liverpool – a formidable title rival – on August 22 and called for extra training on Sunday.

The Dutch manager arrived at Carrington to contemplate the events at Brentford to seek out a solution to make his team bounce back as well as help them out of the sinking ship. The session, according to Goal, was said to consist of the Red Devils’ players running 13.8 kilometers and several other intense drills.

Manchester United currently sits at the 20th position on the Premier League table for the first time in 30 years, and Ten Hag dropped no excuses for their poor performance in the post-match conference.

Speaking to beIN Sports after the game, the Dutch manager said: “It’s rubbish, and it’s poor.

We need higher standards than that, that’s clear. We have to deliver and we didn’t. We have to change, that’s quite clear.

“Thirty-five minutes you concede four goals. It is not possible. The team has to take responsibility. I feel really sorry for the fans. We let them down.

“You have to take responsibility on the pitch. As a team and as individuals, that’s what we didn’t do.

“What I asked them to do is play with belief and play with responsibility for their performance. That is what we didn’t do.”

While Manchester United are active in the transfer window, they have still not managed to sign Ten Hag top target Frenkie de Jong, who he needs to bring a little spark into his midfield this season. If United fails to bring in any player to the club before the summer transfer window closes, things might only get worse for the Manchester club.

