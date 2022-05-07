Erik ten Hag makes U-turn, now to build Man United attack around Ronaldo

After initial doubts on the future of Ronaldo in the new team expected to be built by the in-coming manager, Erik ten Hag, it is understood that the Dutchman has now made up his mind on Ronaldo.

The charismatic Portuguese player will stay after all. The incoming coach faces a huge task of turning around the fortunes of the club that was acclaimed in the era of Sir Alex Fergusson.

As the season winds down, a number of stars are expected to leave the club. Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani will all be leaving the club as free agents.

Now Erik Hag wants Ronaldo to be a part of his squad next season and is already been working on a plan as to how he can build his new side’s attack around the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and believes Ronaldo can play an integral part in United’s successes going forwards.

He is, however, said to acknowledge that he will not be able to take part in every match and will need to accept that he will be rotated on occasions during a season.

Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in 37 games in all competitions this season and while there is an argument that he may restrict United’s potential attacking intensity and coherence – he also brings a remarkable goal return, winning mentality and ability to elevate the club’s ambitions.

