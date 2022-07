Eriksen agrees in principle to join Man United

A former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, has advised that Nigeria should focus more on sports with comparative advantage in future global games. He stressed that sports like wrestling, gymnastics, basketball, boxing and weightlifting should be more developed from the grassroots and in schools in Nigeria. The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari […]

Captain Tiago Azulao scored and created another goal as Angolan club Petro Luanda upset South African visitors Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 on Saturday in the CAF Champions League. The quarterfinal first leg result at the National Stadium in Luanda leaves the tie wide open with the return match scheduled for Johannesburg next Saturday. Lyle Lakay […]

The Athletes’ Village for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has been scrapped after a review into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic found it could not be delivered on time. The £500 million ($653 million/€556 million) Village was being constructed on the former Birmingham City University site in Perry Barr and was set to provide […]

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has agreed in principle to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer. The 30-year-old’s short-term contract at Brentford ended last month. It is believed Eriksen could also have returned to Thomas Frank’s side, but the lure of playing for United proved too much. A three-year contract is being prepared for Eriksen, who is still to have his medical at Old Trafford. Eriksen could be United and new manager Erik ten Hag’s second signing of the summer transfer window, with Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia undergoing a medical at Carrington ahead of his move. The Dane returned to the English top flight when he joined Brentford in January after being released by Serie A club Inter Milan.

