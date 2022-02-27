Eriksen returns in Brentford’s 2-0 loss against Newcastle

Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to action 259 days after suffering a cardiac arrest but could not prevent Newcastle easing their relegation fears and increasing Brentford’s with a comfortable win.

Eriksen was given a standing ovation from fans and players on both sides when he emerged as a 52nd-minute substitute, completing a remarkable comeback after he collapsed playing for Denmark against Finland at Euro 2020 in June.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank announced Eriksen would play some part but his introduction came in the toughest of circumstances, with the Bees two goals down and reduced to 10 men after Josh Dasilva’s early red card, confirmed by VAR, for a foul on Matt Targett.

Newcastle took full advantage to secure their fourth win in five games, with Joelinton scoring with a towering header from Ryan Fraser’s cross after 33 minutes and Joe Willock the beneficiary of Fabian Schar’s superb counter seconds before half-time.

Eriksen looked lively, if understandably a little rusty and overeager, replacing fellow Dane Mathias Jensen, who came on as a substitute for him at Euro 2020.

The game was effectively over when Eriksen came on but what a wonderful sight it was, to see one this high-class midfielder playing again and back to full health.

