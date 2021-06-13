Sports

Eriksen stable after collapse on pitch during Euro 2020 match

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is stable in hospital after collapsing during his country’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

 

The Inter star went down during the opening half of the Group B match and required extensive medical attention on the pitch before he was removed on a stretcher. After Eriksen was taken to the hospital, UEFA sent out word that his condition was stable.

 

The Danish FA also confirmed that Eriksen was awake and undergoing further tests. The Danish FA also sent out a tweet saying: “Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations” at the hospital. Play came to a halt just before half-time as Eriksen, without any players around him, dropped to the ground. Referee Anthony Taylor immediately blew his whistle and brought proceedings to a halt. Denmark and Finland immediately called for the medical staff, who raced onto the pitch to administer treatment.

 

His Danish team-mates formed a shield around him as the medics provided treatment, before white sheets were held up around him to provide privacy.

 

The 29-year-old came up through Ajax’s academy before going on to become a star for the Dutch giants. Eriksen took time before becoming a key figure in Milan, but was a major part of Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan’s 2020-21 Serie A title-winners

