Erin-Ile boundary clashes: Offa insists on 1975 Peace Accord

There seems to be no letup in the age-long boundary disputes and clashes between Offa and Erin-Ile communities in Kwara State as Offa community is insisting that “the Kere Ipinle boundary established by the Col. Ibrahim Taiwo Peace Accord, which was signed by the two communities in 1975,” remains sacrosanct and should be enforced by the state government for lasting peace to reign.

 

They added that the peace accord  was also “gazetted into law by another Military Governor of the state, Col. P.A.M Ogar, in pursuant to the Kwara State Legal Notice No. 4 1997.”

 

This is as the Erin-Ile community is hanging on to the Adaramola Boundary Adjustment Committee Report and the Supreme Court judgements of 1973 and 2018, which they claim awarded the disputed areas to them.

 

It would be recalled that the unresolved boundary disputes, antedating Nigerian independence, has culminated in incessant avoidable clashes between the two communities, resulting in loss of several lives and properties on both sides.

 

Addressing journalists in Offa  headquarters of Offa Local Government Area, over the weekend, Justice Olabanji Orilonise (Retd), said Erin-Ile community must understand that the Supreme Court Judgments of 1973 and 2018, which they are erroneously clinging on to, did not award any Offa land to their community, while event has overtaken the Adaramola Report and has ceased to exist.

 

He said: “The Adaramola report is dead and buried having regards to the provision of Section 21 of the Local Boundary Settlement Amendment Edict, N0 16. 1975 which gave the Military Governor powers to reverse, nullify, set aside and review the Report.

