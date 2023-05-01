Erling Haaland Manchester City Record Breaker

The first season of Erling Haaland in Manchester City is already part of history as the 22-year-old Norwegian has dispelled all doubts about his adaptation to English football after smashing record after record.

Against Fulham, the former Dortmund player opened the scoring from the penalty spot and reached 34 goals in the Premier League, equaling the record in the competition so far held by Alan Shearer and And Cole, who reached that number of goals in the same season in the Premier League.

Cole reached 34 goals in a single season in the 1993/94 campaign, while Shearer did it a year later in 1994/95.

Now Haaland has also reached this incredible goal tally, but the Norwegian still has six games to go to extend his tally to an all-new record.

There is no sign of him slowing down anytime soon, as he is only 22, at this rate he is on the verge of breaking all goal-scoring records not just in English football but the whole of Europe club football all least.