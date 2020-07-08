Ernest Ebi: Glorious exit from Fidelity Bank @ 70

Mr. Ernest Ebi, Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc,. who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, bowed out of the reputable financial institution at the end of June 30, 2020, having contributed his quota to the remarkable growth and development of the brand and the Nigerian banking industry for more than four decades

Born on June 30, 1950 in Imo State, Ebi successfully completed his primary and secondary school education before proceeding to Howard University, Washington D. C. in the United States (US) where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing in 1978 and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the same university in 1979.

He started his banking career in 1978 at the Community Federal Savings and Loans Association in Washington D.C. where he held the position of Assistant Vice President/ Controller. In November 1981, he returned to Nigeria and joined International Merchant Bank (IMB) Plc where he served in various capacities, including heading the Treasury Department and becoming the Chief Credit Officer of the bank from June 1989 to January 1992.

From January 1992 to June 1993, he was the Head of the Audit and Risk Management Department. He also held leadership positions across a number of banks within the financial services industry before he was appointed as Deputy Governor, Policy and Corporate Services of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1999. Besides policy and corporate services, Ebi also maintained oversight functions over Nigeria’s External Reserves, International Economic Relations, Trade & Exchange and Research Departments among other responsibilities.

He was a notable member of the banking sector reform team, especially during the major consolidation process in 2006 and was chairman of the implementation committee of the legendary Project EAGLES that transformed the CBN into a leading global reserve bank.

He was appointed to the board of Fidelity Bank as Chairman in 2016, a position he held for four years.During his tenure, the bank recorded remarkable growth in financial performance. For instance, the bank’s profitability surged appreciably from N5.457 billion in 2016 to N28.425 billion during the financial year ended December 31, 2019, representing a cumulative growth of 420 percent. Also, the bank’s total assets rose from the N1.298 trillion in 2016 to N2.114 trillion at the end of 2019, representing a growth of 63 percent.

In the same vein, the bank’s loans and advances grew from N718 billion in 2016 to N1.126 trillion at the end of December 2019, representing a growth of 56 percent while the deposit base of the bank also appreciated by 54.5 per cent from N793 billion in 2016 to N1.225 trillion at the end of 2019. No doubt, this remarkable financial showing is a testament to the out-going Chairman’s business sagacity and acumen which he brought to bear on the management and direction of the tier-2 bank given the wealth of experience he has acquired over the years both as an operator and a regulator in the banking industry. Besides Fidelity Bank, Ebi also played significant roles on the boards of several reputable companies in the banking and manufacturing sectors of the economy.

He will also be remembered for spearheading the turnaround of the now defunct New Nigerian Bank.His exploits in New Nigerian Bank did not go unnoticed. In fact, his managerial astuteness and capacity to stay unruffled even in the face of a raging storm attracted the attention of the CBN, a development which made him to be appointed to serve as a Deputy Governor of the bank. In recognition of his enormous contributions to the growth and development of the banking industry, the Federal Government of Nigeria awarded him the National Honor of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2007 and in the same year, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) also awarded him a Fellow of the Institute (FCIB).

There is no doubt that Ebi has earned his place in corporate Nigeria as an unquestionable sage and national treasure, who has contributed more than 40 years of hard work and dedication to the growth of institutions that have impacted the Nigerian economy. It was against this background that his friends and business associates gathered recently to celebrate with him at his 70th birthday and also wished him more years of active service and further contributions to the growth and development of the country.

In his goodwill message, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, described Ebi as a senior and respected colleague in the banking industry. According to him, “Like you know, he (Ebi) spent more than 20 years in the banking industry, beginning from International Merchant Bank and retired at Diamond Bank as an Executive Director. He moved on to the CBN as Executive Director and spent 10 years, where he conducted himself as a professional banker and he earns the highest respect and regards of the CBN as a retired Deputy Governor.

“While he was a Deputy Governor, he played his role actively, not only in the Corporate Services Directorate, but also in the Economic Policy Directorate. His contributions are very visible in whatever the CBN has become today. “As he celebrates his 70th birthday, we are wishing Ebi all the best of luck in his future life. He is 70 years now and when I am 70, I will like to be resting. So, he should enjoy his retirement with his children and grandchildren and have all the fun.

We pray that the Lord would bestow on him good health all the time.” According to Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, “Ebi is a seasoned banker as well as a seasoned regulator who sits on many boards and has left his marks on many organisations.

“For me, having to work with him on the board of Fidelity Bank as my Chairman was an invaluable gift. And that is because over the period I worked with him as my Chairman, I could see the value he brought to the board. In fact, upon resumption, he said he was going to focus on three pillars as Chairman of the board,” Okonkwo said.

“These were: Governance, risk management and capital. His work ethics is simply outstanding. For a Chairman of a board, sometimes you give him up to 20 documents and his maximum turnaround time is the next day and when you receive the document back, on a 20-page document, I guarantee you that he would make comments on a minimum of 15 of those documents, whichwould show you that he read everything.

“So, for me, that is professional discipline at its peak. A CEO that has that kind of chairman knows that he too has to be on his toes because the person you are working with knows what you know and beyond. So, for me, he has brought tremendous value to Fidelity Bank’s board. “So, we thank him so much for his service to the bank and we are very grateful that he accepted to serve on the board of the bank.

Coincidentally, as he marks his birthday, I wish him more strength, God’s blessings and guidance in all endeavors.” Commenting, the Chairman and Founder of the Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, described Ebi as a decent man. He said, “When I call him a decent man, I mean every definition of that word. He is a man of integrity, a man of God and a very good Christian. He is also a humble man.

The biggest asset you have in the 21st century is humility. Ernest has excess of it, despite all he has achieved in life.” He described Ebi as an extremely humble man which is a rare attribute from where he comes from, remarking that he is naturally humble and he is not pretentious about it. He also said people could trust every word out of his mouth as he is not a man who chased wealth but respects himself and people around him and his love is genuine.

He prayed for God to keep Ebi and his family because a man without a quality family is not a complete man, noting that he is a definition of a complete man and a man that is at peace with his family and also prayed that God should keep such people as living legends. Ekeh wished Ebi to make it to 100 years and God’s grace and wisdom to continue to mentor all those that looked up to him. In his goodwill message, Engr. Joseph Makoju, a former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan and former Group MD/ CEO of Dangote Cement Plc, described Ebi as a fine gentleman and a naturally peoplecentred person, adding that he is urbane, erudite , highly cerebral and humble.

“His scholarship and deep knowledge in his areas of specialisation prepared and qualified him for service to this nation in various critical positions early in his career. As a recognised guru in the nation’s financial sector, he has today become a reference point when it comes to analysis and commentary on our nation’s economic direction,” Makoju said, adding that in such discourse he brings to bear his excellent knowledge and understanding of the workings of the global economy.

He said, “In any such debate or discourse in which he participates, he can be counted on to frankly speak his mind on any issue based on facts and sound analysis without any fear or favour. Makoju said he was not surprised that Ebi has held and still holds leadership positions in many reputable organisations, both public and private, where his rich experience and knowledge of the businesses combined with his excellent human relations skills have consistently propelled such organisations to deliver record breaking performance during his tenure. According to him, “In my view, Ernest Ebi will make an excellent subject for a Case Study on a Model Boardroom player in any world class Business School today.

Outside the boardrooms and in spite of his hectic business schedules Ernest is known to find time to maintain links with his home communities and to actively quietly support many causes that empower and bring succour to the less privileged in society.

“I have no doubt that hundreds of grateful beneficiaries will be joining his family, business friends and colleagues to celebrate Ernest at 70 and to wish him many more years of long life in good health to continue to serve the nation and to continue to positively touch the lives of so many,” Makoju said.

