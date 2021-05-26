Erogbogbo takes over as IKODASS chairman

Mr. Rotimi Erogbogbo, a retired Director with the Lagos State government and the Chief Executive Officer of Rhoda Youth Centre, has taken over the Chairmanship of the socio-cultural and developmental organisation, the Ikorodu-Oga Development Association (IKODASS).

The administrator took over the chairmanship of the body after emerging winner in a free and fair election held at the Oteju Hall of the Ikorodu Town Hall. The swearing-in also took place at the venue immediately after certificate of office was presented to the Chairman and other elected executives.

Representatives of clubs, societies and associations that are members of IKODASS, elected the new members of the executive body of the association in an election organized by the Electoral Committee led by Prince Omotayo Benson.

The new executive members were later presented to the Ayangbure of Ikorodu, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi at his palace by the immediate past Chairman, Otunba Ganiyu Abiru, and former IKODASS Chairman, Sir (Otunba) Ayodele Elesho, at the Ayangbure’s palace.

