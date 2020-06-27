News

Erosion control: Kalu has brought succour to Isuikwuato –Residents

Following the approval of the erosion control project along Isiukwuato- Abia State University (ABSU) road in Isiukwuato Local Government Area of Abia State by the Federal Government, the people of Abia North Senatorial District, under the auspices of Abia North Constituents (ANC), have expressed appreciation to the former governor of the state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, for his unwavering determination and consistency in making the project a reality. Kalu, had in a letter dated August 14, 2019 and addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, called the attention of the Federal Government to the plight of the people in Isiukwuato, many of whom, have suffered personal losses from the flood, that had ravaged their communities.

The Senate Chief Whip, who despite delivering the said letter personally to the SGF, had also visited the heads of government parastatals and agencies, saddled with the responsibilities of erosion control projects across the country. Commending the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, for what they described as “remarkable and historic”, the group’s Coordinator, Uche Alex, yesterday, called on prominent sons and daughters of Abia State, to rally support for Kalu in actaulising his robust legislative agenda for Abia North Senatorial District. He said: “Following the community feedback mechanism put in place by Senator Orji Kalu, shortly after his assumption of office in 2019, concerned residents and indigenes of Isuikwuato LGA of Abai state, called Kalu’s attention to the erosion challenge facing their communities. “As always, Kalu immediately wrote a letter to this effect, which he personally delivered to the SGF.

He also followed up with meetings with heads of government agencies in charge of erosion control projects across the country. “Kalu, indeed used his contacts and position to ensure the project was approved by the Federal Government. How best can we thank the performing Senator other than to wish him well in all his endeavours.”

