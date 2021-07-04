News

Erosion fund: Peterside cost Rivers N2b –Wike

Emmanuel Masha Port Harcour t Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has blamed the former director general of the Nigerian Maritime Safety Administration (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, for the loss of N2 billion paid to a contractor for the construction erosion control of Queenstown in Opobo/ Nkoro Local Government Area of the State.

 

Wike, who spoke yesterday while commissioning the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity  Road with the former minister of Agriculture and Water Resources as well as Police Affairs, Adamu Maina Waziri, said that after Peterside, the then Rivers Commissioner for Works awarded the contract worth N3.1 billion to tackle erosion in Queens Town and gave the contractor N2 billion mobilization fee, the contractor allegedly disappeared with the money.

 

Wike, while addressing ecstatic crowd of Opobo, Nkoro, Ogoni, Andoni indigenes at Opobo New Layout, said it is baffling that their son could frustrate such development project attracted to the area, which would have solved the erosion menace and end the threat of Queen’s Town being washed away.

 

Wike said:”Sometimes, you wrote to me about the erosion in Queen’s Town. I told the Amayanabo the other day that the job was awarded when your son was Commissioner for Works.

“It was awarded to the tune of N3. 1bilion. The Company collected N2 billion and it ran away from the site. Amayanabo of Opobo, go and ask your son, who is that company that collected the money and refused to do the Queen’s Town shore protection.”

 

Governor Wike said he feels happy to have fulfilled his 2014 campaign promise to Opobo people, and expressed appreciation to the administration of Dr. Peter Odili for conceiving the Unity Road project.

 

Wike noted that without the foresight of Dr. Odili, it would have been difficult for his administration to complete the Opobo axis of the Ogoni- Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.

 

The governor directed his Special Adviser of Special Projects to liaise with the King and leaders of Opobo on where they desire a new land to be sand-filled and reclaimed for them by the State government.

 

Wike also urged the Survey General of the State to commence the process of land mapping and survey of the already sand-filled land in the area to enable Opobo people to begin allocation of spaces among themselves. He said every Nigerian needs to come to terms with the reality that they are better off living together in a united Nigeria than otherwise.

 

The governor, who reflected on the rich diversity, resources and the essence why God has put every part of the country together in a geographic space called Nigeria, said Nigerians must learn to live in unity.

 

Performing the inauguration, former Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources as well as Police Affairs, Adamu Maina Waziri, expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for solving critical needs of the Opobo people.

 

He observed how excited the people are to have a road to drive on to connect the island to the rest of the State.

 

According to him, Governor Wike has brought humanity to governance. He stressed that it is pertinent for Nigeria to remain united so that the Opobo road will continue to be in the country.

