Erosion: Ogbogoro community sends SOS to state, FG

Faced with the challenges posed by coastal erosion ravagingtheir community, residents of Ogbogoro in Yenagoa LocalGovernmentof Bayelsa State havecalled on thefederal and state government, as well asrelevant agencies to come to their rescue. This is as some of the residents had been hurriedly packing out of their houses to avoid the natural disaster already encroached on their houses, churches, schools and other open lands.

According to the people, who made the call yesterday said water from the Epie Creek had submerges every structure on its way and eating deep into the community. With several persons already displaced, the people were said to have over the years cried out to the state and federal authorities for help from without any positive response. Worried by their fate, the people are already leaving their houses in droves, seeking shelter and refuge outside Ogbogoro community.

Meanwhile, a journalist residing in the area expressed the alarm that several houses arenowunderthreatof being submerged by erosion. Already, the monarchs and community leaders were said to have sent a save our souls (SOS) messages to government, stating that the NYSC Lodge in the area has not been spared by the devastating menace, even as the Saint Paul Primary School, a community primary school has been washed away into the Ekoli River by the erosion.

