News

Erosion: Ogbogoro community sends SOS to state, FG

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comments Off on Erosion: Ogbogoro community sends SOS to state, FG

Faced with the challenges posed by coastal erosion ravagingtheir community, residents of Ogbogoro in Yenagoa LocalGovernmentof Bayelsa State havecalled on thefederal and state government, as well asrelevant agencies to come to their rescue. This is as some of the residents had been hurriedly packing out of their houses to avoid the natural disaster already encroached on their houses, churches, schools and other open lands.

According to the people, who made the call yesterday said water from the Epie Creek had submerges every structure on its way and eating deep into the community. With several persons already displaced, the people were said to have over the years cried out to the state and federal authorities for help from without any positive response. Worried by their fate, the people are already leaving their houses in droves, seeking shelter and refuge outside Ogbogoro community.

Meanwhile, a journalist residing in the area expressed the alarm that several houses arenowunderthreatof being submerged by erosion. Already, the monarchs and community leaders were said to have sent a save our souls (SOS) messages to government, stating that the NYSC Lodge in the area has not been spared by the devastating menace, even as the Saint Paul Primary School, a community primary school has been washed away into the Ekoli River by the erosion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rule of law: Lalong seeks support for judiciary

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, yesterday said Nigerians must support the Judiciary particularly judges in the dispensation of justice and the sustenance of the rule of law, which is key to the survival of democracy. Lalong, who is the chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum (NSGF), spoke at the valedictory court session in honour of […]
News

COVID-19: Happy EID El kabir, wear a mask in public & at home- CRS Health Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…….Persons above 50 should pray at home with family As we join our Moslem brothers and sisters all over the world to celebrate the Eid El-kabir, we continue to pray for the peace and safety of all Cross Riverians, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. As we show up at the mosque and at public places […]
News

NCC restates commitment to QoS, QoE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring improvement in the Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) for the nation’s over 190 million telecom subscribers. This determination, the Commission said led to the resolution of 98 per cent of the total servicerelated complaints received from telecoms consumers from January […]

%d bloggers like this: