Erring MDAs: Reps to publish audit queries

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday threatened to publish in national dailies queries from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation against ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that refused to appear before it.

The committee also allegedly accused the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited of shielding its subsidiaries from honouring several summons extended to them over audit queries raised against them. Chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun) disclosed this when the management of the NNPC led by its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mallam Umar Ajiya, appeared before it. Oke expressed displeasure over the failure of the NNPC and its subsidiaries to honour all the invitations that were extended to them on the various audit queries from the office of the AuGF, which bordered on gross violation of financial regulations and non rendition of financial accounts as and when due.

