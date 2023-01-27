Sports

Erring refs will be de-listed for 4 years –Gusau

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has said that the Federation will not only reprimand or suspend any referee found culpable of bringing the game to disrepute, but such person will be deleted from the list of Nigeria referees for as long as the tenure of this present executive committee will last. “If you suspend a referee, he will use emissaries to beg for leniency, we will delete such a referee from our list.

We want to build the league to be viable and strong, so that it can attract sponsors and bring back the spectators to the stadium,” he said “We’re rebuilding the league, and we want to return the people’s confidence to the league so we’ll not allow anybody to drag us backwards, and even if that person is from Gusau he will be deleted. We have to get it right in other to regain the confidence the Nigerian people put on us.”

Meanwhile, the NFF Referees Committee has so far suspended three referees Ndubuisi Ukah, from Imo state, Otuwho Morrison, AR-II from Delta State and Faro Abdulrahman from Lagos State council for poor performance and they are to appear before the committee to explain what happened

 

