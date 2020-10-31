Esan Agenda hails Obaseki’s move to reposition Ambrose Alli varsity

Convener of the pro-development group, Esan Agenda, Mr. Akhere Obozele, has hailed the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for his administration’s sustained investment in the education sector and commitment to repositioning the Ambrose Alli University as the best tertiary institution in the country.

Obozele, in a statement commended the governor for setting up a visitation panel to the university to look into the affairs of its operations in line with the laws establishing it and other sundry issues. He noted that the governor set up a very experienced and formidable team to help transform the citadel of learning into a world-class institution and come up with ideas on how the university can operate in a post-coronavirus (COVID-19) economy.

Obaseki had recently set up a seven-man Special Visitation Panel to look into the affairs of the university and submit its report within six (6) weeks. The panel chaired by Prof. I. K. Omoruyi, has Prof. Lawrence Atsegbua, Mrs. M. E. Ohiowele, Roland Ogbebor, Dr. J. O. Okovido, Venerable Osaze Egbenusi, and Mrs. P. E. Aziegbemhin as members

