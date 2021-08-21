Esan Okpa Initiative condemns lack of industrialisation, equity, security

Esan Okpa (EOI), a new socio-cultural and non-partisan group, by Esan people of Edo State, has in a maiden press conference held in Benin City condemned what it described as the lack of industrialisation, marginalisation of Esan people in federal and state appointments, lack of equity, fairness and justice.

This is even as it raised the alarm over the frightening spate of insecurity in the state, with particular reference to Auchi-Benin road, calling on the government to brace up the task of securing the people as increasing criminal activities on the route posed a serious threat to Esan people and others travelling to their ancestral homes from Benin City and other parts of the country.

Speaking during the occasion, the President of the group, Matthew Egbadon, a former Speaker of Edo House of Assembly and member of the House of Representatives, charged the state government to give armed herdsmen ravaging Edo forests and farmlands a timeline to exit or be forced out. The group also called on the state government to urgently enact the State Anti- Open Grazing Law in line with the decision of the governors of the Southern States of Nigeria that such laws should be in place in the area by end of September 2021. EOI lamented the diminishing of Esan language and urged the state government to introduce the teaching of the languageinprimaryand secondary schools, while disclosing plans to set upminiEsanlanguageclinics in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and in the Diaspora.

