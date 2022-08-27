News

Esan youths protest, urge FG to fix Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road

A youth group, the Esan Liberation Movement (ELM) has called on the Federal Government to fix the failed portions of the Benin- Ekpoma-Auchi road. They made this known in a statement signed by Mr. Prosper Iyere, on behalf of other groups such as the Concerned Ekpoma Eminent Stakeholders Forum, (CEESF), Iruekpen Youth Association respectively.

In the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph, the group also called on federal lawmakers representing the Esanland to prevail on relevant government authorities to direct the contractor handling the road construction to mobilize to site to address the pains being experienced by the people of the area on a daily basis.

The group noted that despite numerous letters to relevant authorities drawing attention to the deplorable condition of the road, they were yet to get any response, a move they stated prompted the protests across Esanland. According to the Group; “It is no longer news that the terrible condition of the road has a terrible impact on the overall socio-economic life of the people, including but not limited to the destruction of their businesses, particularly of those who deal with perishable foodstuffs, who get stranded on a daily basis when their vehicles break down on the road.

 

