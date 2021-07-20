Education

Escaped Chibok schoolgirl among 475 AUN graduating students

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA Comment(0)

Seven years after she escaped from Boko Haram captivity following attack on their school, Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Chibok in Borno State terrorist group in which at least 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped, Mary Katambi, last week was the cynosure of all eyes during her graduation at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State.

 

Katambi, one of the three schoolgirls that escaped for the den of the terrorists, was among the 475 graduating students that received their scrolls for award for first degrees during the 12th Commencement/Graduation for the Class of 2020/2021, which was attended by the Founder/ Proprietor of the university, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubarka.

 

The 276 schoolgirls were abducted in their hostels by the Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.

 

Atiku, who expressed delight that Katambi has realised her dream, however, said that “she has beaten all the odds” to become a graduate seven years after her abduction by Boko Haram.

 

Atiku noted: “Mary Katambi, I am proud that seven years after your release from Boko Haram captivity, you have beaten the odds to graduate with a degree in Accounting from American  University of Nigeria. The best years are still ahead of you.”

 

Meanwhile, the President/Vice- Chancellor of AUN, Margee Ensign, expressed optimism that with the quality of training received by  Katambi from the institution, she would make a useful instrument of change for the society.

 

Of the 475 graduating students, one obtained Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), 38 graduated with a Masters Degree, while three obtained a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) and 433 First (Bachelor) Degrees.

 

The high point of the ceremony was the conferment of the university’s Honorary Doctorate Degree on the President African Development Bank (ADB) Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

Adesina, who was conferred with Doctor of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa), in his keynote address on “Building the capacity of Nigerian youths for greater heights,” noted that agriculture is the biggest asset the country has, and called for structural transformation in the sector.

 

He said African Development Bank would continue to invest heavily in the agricultural sector in order to raise productivity through supporting women towards accessing land, and in providing them with necessary farming needs.

 

The President decried the high level of malnutrition in the society, which he described as unacceptable, saying that about 30 million people lost their jobs last year due to COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Rector tasks govt, organisations to invest in safety programmes

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A call has gone to government and non-governmental establishments to invest in safety programmes for the well-being of their institutions and staff. The call was made by the Rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Prof. Kazeem Adekunle Adebiyi. In his paper, entitled: “Taking Safety Beyond Accidents Prevention,” which was presented at the 3rd Distinguished Academic Lecture […]
Education

Action against rape: The punishment

Posted on Author Mahfouz A. Adedimeji

That rape is one of the most heinous crimes to be committed against an individual or society is well known to all. It is not just a crime to the living, it also violates the rights of the unborn children of the victims, who may be exposed to the ridicule and humiliation their parents once […]
Education

Commissioner, Africa Brands Review seek review of school curriculum

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Lagos State Education Commissioner, Mrs. Folshade Adefisayo, has expressed worry over the current school curriculum, and called for a rework and review of the document in order to make it more relevant to the creative thinking of the children and development of the society.   She, however, listed some major factors that will make […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica