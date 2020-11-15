Escapee inmates of Edo correctional centres threaten police –CP

As security situation continues to deteriorate with bloody cult killings and the shooting of a medical doctor attached to the Central Hospital, Benin, escapee inmates of the two correctional centres in the Edo State capital have been sending messages of threat to policemen in the state.

The policemen under threat were said to be those who investigated and prosecuted the convicted fleeing inmates. Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Johnson Kokumo said on Saturday that his men were working within existing limitations to restore normalcy to the state just as he said the three policemen shot on Friday by hoodlums were recuperating.

He said: “You can imagine what it means that three police stations along Sokponba road were destroyed and burnt; patrol vehicles destroyed in several other parts of the state capital, all the officers in these stations now operated from the headquarters.”

“The #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums and it took a violent turn in Edo State and prisoners were set free, what do you expect? Some of these escapees have been sending threat messages to policemen who investigated and prosecuted them, one of the escapees convicted for murder went that same day to kill the prosecution witness in his village but he was rearrested immediately. Everybody must be part of the restoration of sanity.

“People who know these escapees should avail us information about them. But I am assuring you that we are not sleeping but with what has happened to the police in Edo, some of these hitches are expected. But we are not sleeping and we will continue to work.

As I speak to you I am on my way to visit three of our personnel, an Assistant Commissioner of Police and two Inspectors who were shot, they recuperating,” the CP said.

