Escapee prisoner from Edo arrested in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested a fleeing prisoner, Obehi Ehis Frank Ogbeh, who escaped a correctional centre in Edo State during the #ENDSARS protests in October 2020. The fugitive was arrested while wandering around Angulis area of Agbado, Ogun State. His arrest followed a tip-off from members of the community who were suspicious of his look and conduct. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said Ogbeh was arrested on Tuesday.

The PPRO said the policemen at Agbado Divisional Headquarters were alerted by residents of the area that a middleaged man was seen around Angulis area of Agbado and that his looks and conducts were suspicious.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Agbado Division, Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the area where the man was apprehended. “He was properly interrogated and confessed to the detectives that he was an inmate of White House prison in Edo State and that he was set free by hoodlums who attacked the prison yard during the EndSARS protests.

“He further confessed that he relocated to the Agbado area in order to avoid being re-arrested,” the PPRO said. Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further profiling.

