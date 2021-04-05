News

Eschew politics of acrimony, Buhari tells Oshiomhole at 69

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to eschew politics of division and acrimony as he turned 69.

 

As the former labour leader looked forward to joining the club of septuagenarians, the President urged him to rededicate his life to working for the prosperity of those in need, building bridges among people of diverse backgrounds and faith and inspiring others to be patriotic.

 

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari joined family, friends and well-wishers around the country to celebrate the former Edo State governor, thanking God for a life of service to the nation, good health and opportunity to commemorate this special day.

 

Buhari also recognised the immense contributions the former national chairman had made to the nation, wishing the people’s comrade more years of service to build a better country.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

