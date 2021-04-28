Escravos to host N1.4trn deep seaport

New deep seaport, which will gulp N1.4 trillion ($2.9 billion) is being conceived at Escravos in Delta State to decongest Lagos ports. It was learnt that the port, which will be operational by 2026, would create between 30,000 and 40,000 jobs and be on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model lease for about 50 years by Mercury Maritime Concession Company (MMCC) Limited.

The Port of Antwerp International in Belgium has been contracted as consultant to the project to lay out plans and ensure that its feasibility study is done. Also, learnt Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has commenced plans to dredge the shallow Escravos channel for increased port activities after securing N10 billion approval from the Federal Executive Council.

The dredging is expected to reduce vessels running aground in the port channel and increase the number of vessels calling at Warri port. Due to the shallow channel, it was learnt that the port had been recording low ship traffic and the revenue inflow from the Warri port had dwindled. On the new port, the Chairman of MMCC, Rear Admiral Andrew Okoja, said in Lagos that the port was at its preparatory stage, but he assured that within five years, it would be completed. He said: “MMCC is the promoter of the Escravos Seaport Industrial Complex (ESIC-1) project; this is a maritimedriven project cited in Escravos in Delta, on approximately 31 hecters of land.

“This project will consist of a deep seaport, others and a platform to drive resources from one point to another. “We went into this project because we have the capacity, experience and connections; we decided to deploy them to solve the maritime problem of the country.” Okoja added that the project would tackle piracy and militancy in Niger Delta because of the enormous jobs and opportunity it would create for the communities in the area. He explained that the company had received a provisional approval from the Federal Ministry of Transportation, saying that the ministry asked the company to lodge in $1 billion as evidence of capacity and commitment to follow due process. Okoja noted: “Government is bringing land and we will pay for it and then we will pay our tax. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s role is that of monitoring.”

A transport consultant, Prof. Charles Asenime, said that the proposed $2.9 billion seaport would boost economy. He listed the project component to include a deep seaport, free trade zone, crude oil refinery and gas complex. Others are industrial layouts, independent power plant, conservation park, international airport and development of prime infrastructure and new towns. Asenime said that the port would give Delta direct multimodal transport accessibility to 70 per cent of Nigeria’s land mass, four geo-political zones and Abuja and littoral nations

Like this: Like Loading...