Ese Brume breaks C’wealth Games record, wins gold in long jump

Gabriel Jesus continued his impressive pre-season form with another goal as Arsenal thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in a friendly in Florida on Saturday. Jesus, who only joined Arsenal from Manchester City earlier this month, took his goal tally to four goals in three games for his new club in a clinical win for the Gunners […]

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, is a very stubborn coach and so far he has been lucky with his ‘gambling’ decisions on the senior national team. With six points from two games, Eagles are already on course to top Group C and are in forefront for the last qualifying round in which all the group […]

Lille returned to the top of Ligue 1 with a crucial victory at title rivals Paris St-Germain who had Neymar sent off in the closing stages. Twenty-year-old Jonathan David’s deflected effort opened the scoring for Lille midway through the first half, reports the BBC. PSG’s Neymar and Lille’s Tiago Djalo were both shown second […]

