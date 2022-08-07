Sports

Ese Brume breaks C’wealth Games record, wins gold in long jump

Ese Brume broke the Commonwealth Games long jump record on Sunday, jumping an astronomical 7.00m to win gold for Nigeria.

Ese Brume fouled on her opening attempt in the women’s Long Jump final.

However, in her second attempt, she jumped a Commonwealth Games record of 6.99m before going ahead to shatter that record.

Her compatriot, Ruth Usoro ended in sixth place.

 

Sports

Ligue 1: Neymar sent off as Lille win at PSG to go top

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lille returned to the top of Ligue 1 with a crucial victory at title rivals Paris St-Germain who had Neymar sent off in the closing stages. Twenty-year-old Jonathan David’s deflected effort opened the scoring for Lille midway through the first half, reports the BBC. PSG’s Neymar and Lille’s Tiago Djalo were both shown second […]
Sports

Stubborn Rohr and Eagles’ stability

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, is a very stubborn coach and so far he has been lucky with his ‘gambling’ decisions on the senior national team. With six points from two games, Eagles are already on course to top Group C and are in forefront for the last qualifying round in which all the group […]
Sports

Pre-season Friendly: Arsenal hammer Chelsea 4-0

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gabriel Jesus continued his impressive pre-season form with another goal as Arsenal thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in a friendly in Florida on Saturday. Jesus, who only joined Arsenal from Manchester City earlier this month, took his goal tally to four goals in three games for his new club in a clinical win for the Gunners […]

