Ese Brume: My dream is to win gold at next World Championships

One of Nigeria’s gold medallists at the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Ese Brume, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA applauded the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for his support for athletes. Excerpts:

How do you feel becoming a serial medal winner in women Long Jump in recent time?

I’m happy, I’m super glad; it’s about the consistency. I’m happy about my consistency and hopefully I’m going to get better by the grace of God as time goes on. The most important thing about sport is how much you put in your best anytime any day and with proper hard work; so that has been helping me.

As an athlete, what would you say have been keeping you going?

What keeps me going is God. It’s been God all the way. It has always been God, He has been my support, my backbone, my provider. He has been everything to us. If not for Him, I don’t think I’d have the strength to train and compete at the top level of athletics. I am always grateful to Him.

Your first Commonwealth Games gold was in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014 and now you returned to UK again in Birmingham for another exploit; is UK a kind of good hunting ground for you?

So far, we’ve had an amazing performance in UK and I will say it’s a good ground for me. It has positive vibes and the crowd, the positivity of the crowd, has also been of good help. So, I will say UK has been good to me.

Do you perform any kind of ritual(s) anytime you want to compete and what do you always do?

Yes, I did perform some rituals. What I do is that I pray and commit the competition to God, I remind God what I’m there for and the challenge and the purpose why I’m doing what I’m doing. I pray and speak positivity. That has been working for me and I will continue to do that anytime I am out there on the track.

Years back while coming up as an athlete, did you envisage the type of achievements in the last few years?

Of course I did because the aim and target of every athlete is to get to the top. More so, when I couldn’t make it to the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, I said to myself that the next time I’m coming back, I will come with full force and here I am today. It is something I have envisioned over the years and here it is now.

Injuries are a part of sports, how have you been coping and also turning to victories?

It’s been God all the way. I had been – through the whole of this year, up until the World Championships in Oregon – battling with my Achilles, but I give God all the glory. He has been the One who healed me even though sometimes I feel pains but with the help of God and training, I’m able to subconsciously forget about the pains and still compete. That’s how I’ve been doing it since the beginning, since last year actually.

As always, in keeping with your tradition, how soon do Nigerians see you presenting your medals at Cannan Land?

Of course I am going to do that very soon although I don’t know when that will be because I still have a lot of commitments this month and early September, but surely I will do the presentation soon. It’s my own way of returning all the glory to God by presenting the medals to His servant who is my Bishop.

There was an announcement recently that the president is going to host the team in September, what is your take about this?

The presidential reception is a welcome idea. I can’t really say anything for now but we are hoping to hear and to experience good news. We’ve been working hard all these years and we’ve been doing our best, so I think it would be nice if they can properly crown our efforts and reward us handsomely.

You won a silver at the last World Championships and another one is in 2022, what are your targets?

My target for the next World Championship is to better myself and by the Grace of God, to be at the middle part of the podium. That’s my goal, dream and that is what I look forward to. I have won bronze and silver, so the target now is the gold and why not, if I can get a new World Record too. I am going to continue to work hard to get to my target.

If you are not competing, what do you normally do especially to relax?

If I’m not competing, I relax by doing what I like and what I know how to do which is cooking and watching television. I love cooking a lot and most times I am always in the kitchen when I am not training or competing.

As a cook what is your favourite food and the drink you love to take?

My favorite food is palm oil rice with dry fish, prawns, bangs fish. I love pineapple juice too to step the food down.

Would you say you have been receiving the needed support from Nigeria?

To be very honest we’ve not been having the kind of support that we are s u p – posed to be having. I am not talking about myself alone, but all the athletes. However, this year has been surprising for us and we hope that it get better. Apart from the support from the government now, so many people are trying to help us one way or the other, deals are coming from different corners and the minister is doing something on his own part. Support is coming from the private sector and we hope it works and get better.

You competed alongside Ruth Usoro, with your own assessment, would you say she is the next big thing after you?

She’s a very strong, disciplined athlete. So far, she has been doing so well for herself and the country. She is the next big thing. I can’t say after me even as we compete right now, she is the next big thing. To be honest she actually pushed me during our competitions and I’m so glad to be competing alongside her. She’s sweet, nice, calculating and most of all she’s spiritual and I’m happy to be with her.

Could you tell us about the tying of handkerchief around your leg every time you want to jump?

That’s my prophetic mantle blessed by our Bishop. Each time I travel, I always go with it. Although I don’t always tie it to my leg, this time around I decided to do that because it was truly needed.

You already graduated from the university; do we see Ese going for her Master’s soon or you just want to concentrate on your career for now?

I am planning on applying for my Master’s, and I’m looking forward to starting this year or early next year.

How have been able to stay away from banned substances as an athlete and nothing negative has been heard about you?

The thing is that we try as much as possible to avoid those substances especially all the listed ones by WA and WADA. Also, to be honest, God is the one protecting us because you never can tell. Every year they renew the list of these substances and sometimes you may not even get the full update on time. So it’s just God and also we are always careful and always check everything very well including food.

