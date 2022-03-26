Ese Brume: Salute to focus, hardwork

No doubt, football is number sport in Nigeria because every football event at all levels including age grade in both male and female cadres are greeted with huge public discuss. Football is almost a religion in the country as people have different club affiliations at domestic level and abroad. The fans throw banters at one another at will but when it comes to the national team, the fans of the game speak with one voice.

So, it is evident that football unites the people such that even in time of national crises, football soothes the nerves of many to forget about the other matters disturbing them. Over the years, another sport that comes close in terms of peoples’ followership in the country is athletics.

In the past, All Nigeria Open sponsored by an oil producing company was a big deal because the National Stadium in Lagos will be in full capacity as fans will want to see national athletes in action. It is important to note that the professionalism in football in which top national players feature for top teams abroad is also prevalent in athletics as most of the national athletes are based in top counties like the USA, Germany and other European countries. With the facilities and advanced training enjoyed abroad, the athletes come back to show great stuff in national and continental competitions. Also in the past, there were deliberate efforts to send some of the promising athletes abroad to boost their careers in athletics.

Former national athletes like Yusuf Alli, Falilat Ogunkoya, Mary Onyali, Sunday Bada (late) Chidi Imoh, Olapade Adeniken, Davidson and Osmond Ezinwa, Adewale Olukoju, Deji Aliu, Innocent Egbunike and Henry Amike were some of the beneficiaries of youth transition into stardom in Nigeria. However, the situation is not the same now as athletes struggle to find good fortunes for themselves in terms of competition and living. It is tough as some of these athletes compete not to boost their careers but to earn money in international meets and in the process, some of them burn out before a major competition.

During the week, Ese Brume put smiles on the faces of many Nigerians with her silver medal feat at the World Indoor Athletics meet in Belgrade, Serbia. It did not come as a surprise because she has been very consistent in recent times. She won bronze for Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics help last year, and also won bronze at the World Championships in Doha in 2019. It’s a medal sweep for Brume across all major global meets. She is indeed a worldclass athlete. In her youth and junior years between 2013 and 2015, Brume was fantastic and till date still very focused to achieve more for herself and the country.

She is indeed a good product of transition but how many can we bring out in the same manner? The country is fast losing its bragging rights in the sprints where the country earns a clean sweep of gold, silver and bronze at continental level and still fight for medals by appearing in the finals of major global meets including the Olympic Games.

Today, it is disturbing that the country struggles in sprints with Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana and South Africa challenging if not better in both male and female cadre. Enoch Adegoke Germany (PB- 9.98secs), Alaba Akintola USA (PB-10.16secs), Favour Ashe based in USA (PB- 10.07secs) and Udodi Onwuzurike also based in the USA (PB-10.23secs) are the notables names in the male cadre with only Adegoke as a medal prospect. Divine Oduduru has been plagued by injury in the past one year and not in the picture going forward. In the Women cadre, Grace Nwokocha USA based (PB- 11.00secs), Nigeria based Joy Udo-Gabriel (PB-11.34secs), Rosemary Chukwuma USA based (PB- 11.07secs) Aniekeme Alphonsus USA based (PB-11.25secs) and Blessing Ogundiran, another Nigeria- based with a PB of 11.32secs are the people being looked upon for international meets.

Apart from Nwokocha, none of these other athletes can do anything at world stage. It is important to appreciate the consistency of Tobi Amusan, who won the $30,000 Diamond League prize to set a new African record in the 100m Hurdles event with a time of 12.42s in Zurich on September 9, 2021. That was just one week after the Olympic Games where she missed bronze narrowly by placing fourth. The ministry of sports and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria should identify the prospective medal hope of the country and encourage them to get better in all aspects with constant grants and education to place the country on the path of regaining its lost glory in athletics at continental and global levels.

