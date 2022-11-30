News

Esele: Hold FG responsible for current fuel scarcity

A former President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr. Peter Esele, has accused the Federal Government of being responsible for the current scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol across the country. He called on the government to call a stakeholders’ meeting and agree on how much petrol will be sold. Petrol scarcity has also heightened in many parts of the country including, Lagos, Abuja, Jos. Black marketers now sell N500 per litre in Abuja.

In Lagos, some filling stations sell between N280 and N310,in Port Harcourt about N230; Akure, N250 and Jos, N250. Speaking yesterday during Politics Today, a political programme of Channels Television, he said: “First it has to do with the policy of the government. “We say NNPC is now a limited liability company.

it has to do with the government. What is the policy of the government? “The government said they would pay subsidy, so if the government said they would pay subsidy, then the government needs to continue to pay the subsidy. “If the government says they are not paying subsidy, then the government needs to come out and tell Nigerians that we are not paying subsidy.”

 

