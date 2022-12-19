Esele: The challenge we have with oil theft is the same with Boko Haram

Mr Peter Esele, a former President of Trade Union Congress as well as Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, in this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, speaks on issues concerning oil and gas sector and the economy in general

What is your view on the current scarcity of petrol that is negatively affecting socioeconomic activities?

The major challenge we are facing is that we have refused to take care of certain challenges. We buy crude oil which is refined even though our refineries are not working, in dollars and we sell in the naira.

So the difference between how much we are buying in dollars and what we are selling in naira and the difference between how we are supposed to sell when you do your conversion is the subsidy.

If you ask me now what should be the actual price of a litre of petrol? It should not be less than N400. So if the Federal Government says we are going to be paying N175 at the pump station. So the government is subsiding to that amount. What I expect the government to do is: since government said they are broke, the government should come out and have a policy. When you have policy inconsistency as we are having now, that is not good.

The government says that they can pay subsidy; if you can pay subsidy, then go ahead and pay. But if you can not pay subsidy, then the government should come out and tell Nigerians the challenges they are facing as government and are thinking of how we are going to phase out this subsidy.

In the labour movement, when I was the President of TUC, we usually talked about this staggering year of increasing fuel prices, say every year, the government increases it by a certain percentage. The fundamental challenge we are facing is that the naira is getting weaker and weaker.

So if the naira in 2013 was say N159.30 to the dollar; and today it is officially N445 to the dollar and in the parallel market as at Tuesday, December 06, 2022, was about N740 to the dollar, the tank owners or the depots’ owners hire a vessel. The product comes in big ships and they need to go to the smaller ones which we call the daughter vessels.

Now the tank owners will now hire the daughter vessel to get the product. To hire the vessel, you use the dollars. For them to secure the dollar, they have to go to the parallel market. They can not secure the dollars from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), if they have to source it from the CBN, it will take a while so they have to go to the parallel market.

So what is the challenge?

The challenge we are facing now is that the depot owners are asking how they will recover their expenses. So what you have now is that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) expects them to sell at N148 but because of the costs they have incurred such as the process of transportation, they can not sell at that rate. So what you have now at the depots is that the product is being sold at between N200 and N215.

So how will somebody buy a litre of petrol at an average of N200 and you expect the person to sell at N175?

It is not possible! So what you have now is: N240, N250 and I am aware of somebody who sold at N280 in some part of Lagos. So the majority of the petrol stations in Lagos no longer sell at N175 because they are not getting the product at less price. The government came out to say that they do not have the intention to increase the price.

But by then I told people to get ready for the price increase, Now the government is not coming out to say they are increasing the price. They are still insisting that they have not increased the price, meanwhile, the price has been increased.

So now that the prices have been increased. It would have been better for government to come out and say, ok, we can no longer maintain the price, so this is now the new price.

What will be the effect of the Federal Government coming out to tell Nigerians that the price of PMS has been increased?

When the government comes out to say this is the new price, it also helps them to reduce the subsidy payment, it makes the product available, Also it ameliorates the wears and tears on the citizens. Do you also know the health challenges people are going through? The mental pressure of waking up in the morning and say I am going to get petrol.

So what will happen if the government does not tell Nigerians the real price?

If the government does not come up to talk about the real price, we are going to have ghost scarcity, which means you leave your house in the morning and you do not see petrol scarcity but when you are coming back, there are queues everywhere and you will be having that periodically. What actually is the challenge? This challenge is as a result of policy inconsistency and the inability of those in authority to make hard choices.

Do you support full deregulation of the downstream sector?

From day one, we have always talked about the deregulation of the downstream sector. I was President of PENGASSAN, I was President of TUC, I know what is our take. We have always supported deregulation. But we can not support ‘import- dependent deregulation.’ There is a difference between deregulation and import-dependent deregulation. That is what we were against as PENGASSAN President.

What do you mean by importdependent deregulation?

What do I mean by i m p o r t – dependent dere gul a t i o n ? The idea of importing p e t r o l is bad for our economy.

What are you doing by importing petrol? You are creating jobs for the Europeans and you are creating unemployment for us. Our refineries are not working. What people always think about is: we are just importing petrol. No! A barrel of crude contains about 200 byproducts. So our attention in Nigeria is on diesel, petrol and kerosene. But there are other by-products.

So NNPCL what they do is that they take this crude for the refinery in Europe, and refine it. What comes back may just be these three products. What about the others? Nobody has come out to tell us what happens to the others. Probably, they put it as part of the cost. Fine!

But that is what the labour unions have been talking about. Now when you also import,you put pressure on your foreign exchange because, by that importation, you are paying in dollars. So what you have now is: hopefully, if Dangote Refinery comes up on stream, no matter the price, one thing is sure we are no longer going to be importing petroleum products in dollars and that will give some respite to our foreign reserves.

Do you support deregulation?

I support deregulation. I am no longer a labour leader so they (labour leaders) will speak for themselves now. When I was there, I supported deregulation but I will not support import-dependent deregulation.

As a Nigerian citizen who is not wearing a labour tag now, I will still support deregulation but I will still not support import-dependent deregulation.

So what should be done to avoid import-dependent deregulation?

NNPCL said they were working on the refineries. They said the refineries would start working on 2023 or 2024 but I am not putting my faith in that when it comes to anything about the government but where my attention is, is the Dangote Refinery. If the Dangote refinery comes up because it is bigger than the governmentowned refineries if that comes up, that will give us

the breeder But that does not mean it is going to reduce the pump price. Because what it will do for us is it will just take away a few naira. It will not be as high as getting it from Europe. What will play out is that the Nigerian government will not sell crude to Dangite in naira, even if it is going to sell to Dangote Refinery in the naira, it is going to be with the conversion of the dollars.

If crude is going for $100 per barrel and the conversion of the naira is officially N445, so Nigerian government is going to sell to Dangote at about N44,500. So instead of Dangote now going to look for dollars to pay, they may now give the federal government the naira equivalent of the dollars. So you may have a dip in price but it is not going to be as high as we think. We are going to have a regular supply if all things are equal. It depends on the institution that is concerned.

Nigeria is not benefiting from increasing oil prices, why is this so?

The reason why we are not benefiting from the oil price increase because of the war in Ukraine which increased the price of crude oil is because of corruption, which is key, people or international oil companies do not believe in the country they way they used and so we are not having much investment and another reason is vandalism of pipelines.

There is no transparency. NNPCL said they are bringing about 98 million litres of PMS, the Nigeria Customs Service said no, it is about 60 million litres. So you have a difference of about 38 million litres. In a society where there is transparency, that should not be something that people should argue about.

It would have been easy for any of the agencies of government to determine what is actually being consumed daily. Secondly, they said trillions of naira, as high as N4bn, are being used to subsidise PMS annually. When was this money appropriated for the government to spend that amount of money? Now how much comes to the Federal Government? When they said it is zero, we still produce about 900,000 barrels per day on average. So how much does the FG take?

Do not forget there are operational costs. We also do not know. So when you do not know all of these, one feels that there is conspiracy against the state by state actors and non-state actors. Non-state actors are those who have been stealing the crude. Now it has been discovered that they even have to put a pipeline to the sea and very close to that pipeline is a military checkpoint. So how can that happen without the security men knowing about it?

So what we have had over the years is that there is collusion between state actors and non-state actors to siphone our crude oil. So in the process, that is why we are losing so much money. I know a lot of people protested against giving surveillance contract to Tompolo but in less than few months, the company discovered a lot of things that were going on that even our security operatives who are all in the creek did not address.

We have not benefited from the high oil price because of the conspiracy to defraud Nigeria by state and non-state actors.

So what is the effect of this oil theft on Nigeria?

It is that the government is losing revenue. Revenue that would have been used to provide infrastructure, health care, education, transport, and road network, we are all losers. The reason why we are also losing is the fact that the government is not doing much to address it. When we talk of the government, we are all part of the government.

If somebody sees somebody take crude oil and he keeps quiet and they have a meeting they are paying him N100,000, N200,00 and he keeps quiet, what one does not know is that.

First, they are damaging the environment, the accident you see on the road because of the bad roads could also be a factor. So we are all paying for it. Wherever you find yourself, please be the best you can be and do what you have agreed because if you do not do that our children, and family members are all suffering for it.

How do we ensure that in future if there is a global oil price increase, Nigeria benefits from it?

What mechanism or structure should be put in place? We have a structure. This country has laws. It is just that you do not have people who respect the laws. The structure is a reflection of institutions. So we have institutions. Everybody knows it is criminal for you to steal crude oil.

Where is the sanction? If somebody can steal crude oil and get away with it and there are no sanctions, somebody else will do the same. So the first is that anybody who is arrested should face the wrath of the law.

This crude oil theft is being carried out by the high and mighty. We need to identify those who are behind it and prosecute them. Also, make the prosecution public so that people will know what will happen to them if they are found to do such.

Also, governors need to stand up. Governors know where all of these things happen. Officials of the Department of State Services, DSS know where all of these things happen. It is those who will act on the findings of the DSS.

I still say it that DSS is still one of the best in the country.I had dealings with them when I was PENGASSAN President and TUC President and I know their professionalism that they bring to bear in a lot of the issues we presented to them. If only those who are managing the institutions, act on their findings, and appropriate sanctions, are applied, this country will not be this way. Some vessel that was being used for the oil theft was set on fire. Why do you have to set it on fire?

That is a piece of evidence. They said they set it on fire because somebody would come from somewhere and release it but what those who set it on fire were not thinking of is the environmental damage they have caused by setting it on fire. Also, those who were arrested, have they been taken to court?

If they have not been taken to court, it means that the ordinary man on the street will start losing trust on the state and at the end of the day, if he sees something that is happening, he will keep quiet, feeling that nothing will happen and that nothing will be done. Another thing we can do is exposure.

So what should be done to those people who are involved in oil theft?

They should be prosecuted. Let them have the wrath of the law. Those who are behind them, prosecute them. The same challenge we are having with oil theft is the same as we are with Boko Haram.

The Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) once said that they know those who are financing Boko Haram. But for those who are financing Boko Haram, what has happened to them?

How many of them have been prosecuted? Those who were financing Boko Haram in Dubai had been sentenced after being prosecuted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government. But in Nigeria, not a single one has been prosecuted. The same thing is being applied to oil theft. There is a lack of political will to deal with it.

What will be the advantages of removing fuel subsidy?

Subsidy payment has its advantage and disadvantages. Over the years, it is not about that labour is not aware of the advantages of subsidy removal, but why do you think they are against it? One of the reasons why they are against subsidy removal is that they just see it as the only benefit that improves their lives.

So that part of paying less for petrol is what they consider as a direct benefit from the state, that they can feel. If you want to take away subsidy, what are you replacing it with? That is what I expect the government to be thinking.

To remove subsidy, yes there are advantages such as freeing of funds for the government to invest in other critical sectors. But you have to tell yourself, what critical sector? Have you been able to generate the trust of the public that you will put the money to adequate use?

Is your way of life commensurate that they will trust you? So it is because of a lack of trust that you see people fighting the government. If the government is able to say that this is what we are going to do with that subsidy money and generate peoples trust, people will go with it. Let us say that they are buying fuel for N250 per litre in Lagos, has Lagos shut down the economy?

When this administration came on board, it was about N97 per litre, In the last seven years and a few months of this administration, it has officially moved to N175 per litre. Has labour shut down the country? No! Technically today, it is about N230 and N250, has labour shut down the country? So if you have the political will and sincerity, Nigerians are the easiest people to manage. I can say it anywhere. What are Nigerians asking for?

The people you fear are those who are asking of the intangible and not mainly the tangible things. What Nigerians are asking for are basic things of life such as health care, water, good roads etc. The government is trying to manage it so that there will be no uprising. They have just kicked the can down the road.

They said that the subsidy will go by June 2023, and by that time, we would have had a new President. I believe that if subsidy has to go, you have to specify what you are going to do with the money.

You have to specify and get the trust of the people. You too have to be financially responsible and accountable. Our governors want to spend. Most of our political leaders want to be President, Governors, Senators, but they do not want the responsibilities that come with it. The responsibility that comes with it is accountability.

