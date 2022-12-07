Esepor faces Filipino Pumipic for WBF title as GOtv Boxing Night holds Dec 26

Crack London-based Nigerian boxer and West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje will face Richard Taruc Pumicpic of the Philippines for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight title at GOtv Boxing Night 27 on 26 December. The event will take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Details of the event, which is the biggest boxing show in Africa, were disclosed on Tuesday in a statement by the event organizers, Flykite Productions. The WBF title clash, which headlines the sixbout show, according to the statement, has all the trappings of an explosive encounter. The undefeated Agbaje, a knockout specialist, is taking on the most high-profile opponent of his career so far. Pumicpic, the equally knockout-savvy Filipino. While Agbaje has won nine fights by knockout, the Filipino has won seven within the distance.

