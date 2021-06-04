News

Esie Museum, a wonderful discovery, says French envoy

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Esie Museum in Kwara State is a wonderful discovery that is a world class tourist attraction, French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquire, has said. “I am very happy to be here. I have never heard of Esie Museum before. It is really a wonderful discovery. It is a world class museum, which deserves to be well-known across the world,” Pasquire told newsmen in Esie, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, shortly after his tour of the museum alongside Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, where an asphalt road leading to the historical site was also commissioned.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Azman aircraft overshoots Lagos airport runway, facility closed

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation authorities yesterday evening shut down the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos following the obstruction of one of the runways by an AZMAN aircraft flying from Abuja to Lagos. It was gathered that the aircraft overshot the runway at the domestic terminal while trying to touch down at the airport, after being crippled by a […]
News

Lagos: NYSC tasks corps members on good conduct

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The 2021 Batch 2 Stream A corps members deployed to Lagos State for the one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, have been advised to be good ambassadors of the scheme and to ensure that they are responsible and worthy in learning and character as graduates. The call was made yesterday by the Lagos […]
News

Low carb diet can lower poor vision risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said a low-carbohydrate diet might protect consumers against glaucoma, a vision-robbing disease. According to the findings of a new study published online recently in the journal ‘Eye,’ maintaining a long-term diet low in carbohydrates and high in fat and protein from vegetables was associated with a 20 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica