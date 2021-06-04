Esie Museum, a wonderful discovery, says French envoy

The Esie Museum in Kwara State is a wonderful discovery that is a world class tourist attraction, French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquire, has said. “I am very happy to be here. I have never heard of Esie Museum before. It is really a wonderful discovery. It is a world class museum, which deserves to be well-known across the world,” Pasquire told newsmen in Esie, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, shortly after his tour of the museum alongside Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, where an asphalt road leading to the historical site was also commissioned.
