Esien appointed as NIMASA DG SA

Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has appointed Mr. Ubong Essien as his Special Assistant on Communications and Strategy. Jamoh, who broke the news of the appointment on his verified Twitter handle, said: “Welcome Aboard. Glad to announce the appointment of Ubong Essien as my Special Assistant on Communications and Strategy.”

Essien has already assumed duty at the Apapa, Lagos, headquarters of NIMASA. Described by the legendary Brian Tracy as “one of the very best speakers in the world today,” Essien is currently the only Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) in West and Central Africa. He is a renowned motivator and the publisher of The Achievers Journal.

He is also the Dean of the School of Eloquence, the public speaking training centre with offices in Lagos and London. Essien has been involved in human capacity building since 1999 and has worked as a speaker, trainer, facilitator and consultant to a variety of Nigerian organisations in both private and public sectors, including Total Nigeria, DHL, Lafarge Africa, Multichoice Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria, AIICO Insurance, Fidelity Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, Nigeria LNG, May and Baker Nigeria, First Registrars, Vitafoam, NIMASA, NPA, Nigerian Shippers Council, Learn Africa, Nigerian Tribune, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Voice of Nigeria (VON), Lagos, Edo and Imo state governments, John Holt Engineering, UAC, UAC Property Development Company, HP Nigeria, MDS, CAP Plc. Dubbed Nigeria’s Mister Motivator for pioneering motivational talks on television since 2002 and winning the prestigious SuccessDigest Award for Young Entrepreneur of the same year, Essien specialises in motivating people towards personal and professional excellence and training in public speaking skills.

Like this: Like Loading...