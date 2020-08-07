Metro & Crime

ESIF holds symposium on endometriosis

EndoSurvivors International Foundation (ESIF), a non-profit organisation raising awareness about endometriosis in Nigeria, has organised a symposium tagged “Endometriosis Patient’s Day”. The webinar tagged: “Living Your Best Life with Endo,” was attended by several endometriosis patients across the country with their families, healthcare professionals, medical students and the general public.

The Founder of ESIF, Mrs. Olivia Nwankudu, said the online event was held to demonstrate the organisation’s commitment to bringing to light the plight of Nigerian women living with endometriosis, while advocating for empathetic care for patients. Endometriosis is a chronic gynaecological disorder which affects approximately one in 10 women globally.

In Nigeria, endometriosis accounts for about 30-40 per cent of infertility cases among women and this data may be applicable in several countries. However, infertility is not the only problem associated with endometriosis. In presentations by the endometriosis patients during the programme, the attendees learnt that the disease transcends the dysmennorhea and cyclical pain that most people may know of. Patients spoke about the debilitating co-morbidities of endometriosis like irritable bowels, fibroids, thoracic disease, ascites, chronic pain and even cardiovascular issues to mention a few.

