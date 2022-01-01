ESIN: SUPER EAGLES BIGGER THAN NEW COACH

…ex-international blasts NFF over timing of Peseiro’s appointment

Former international, Etim Esin, has blasted the Nigeria Football Federation for the timing of the appointment of a new coach for the Super Eagles just few days to the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The federation on Wednesday evening announced the appointment of Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, following the end to the relationship with Gernot Rohr. According to the report, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the appointment of the Portuguese. However, the Committee resolved that Augustine Eguavoen, named the interim Head Coach, will lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon with Peseiro only playing the role of an observer. Speaking with our correspondent, Esin said the NFF love jumping the gun as they could have made the announcement after the AFCON. “If you want to appoint a new coach, atleast let AFCON be over,” he said. “Why are they putting pressure on Eguavoen? they have used that to kill the man’s zeal, that’s if he has one before to excel at the AFCON. “What if he did what late Stephen Keshi did the last time by winning the AFCON, which is a possibility, why are they always jumping gun? You can negotiate with the coach and announce him after AFCON, which will make more sense. “This might even bring confusion into the camp. The coach is already under a lot of pressure at the moment with the short time given to him and now another one by the announcement of the new coach.” Meanwhile, the player nicknamed Maradona in his playing days has questioned the rationale behind the coach’s appointment. Esin said Nigeria should be bigger than some of the coaches coming to handle the national teams especially with their CV. He added: “Looking at the new coach, what has he achieved in the past, or was it because it was Mourinho that recommended him, is that the best Mourinho can offer us? We should be bigger than coaches like this. “We have competent hand that can help us if that’s what we are looking for not someone that will not be interested in our local players. “Westerhof succeeded by bringing in the best talents from the Nigeria league and turned them to stars, the likes of Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, Sunday Oliseh and the rest, which foreign coach can do that for us now, these guys came from teams like Julius Berger, Rangers and the rest. “If we look at 90 percent of the team that qualified us for the first World Cup, they were all home grown, and they became fifth in the world, who can do that for us now? We should face reality.”

