ESN: IPOB hijacked our security initiative, says Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma Saturday disclosed that Eastern Security Network (ESN) was the idea of the South-East Governors but was hijacked by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The governor made the disclosure at a meeting with members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Owerri.

Uzodinma noted that the governors had agreed and put in place arrangements to set up the Eastern Security Network (ESN), but the name was hijacked by the members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), who use the outfit to perpetrate atrocities.

He said: “The Attorneys General of the five South- Eastern states had prepared a memo on the same outfit and the five governors of the region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and notable South-Eastern leaders accepted and were fine-tuning the proposal for implementation before IPOB hijack the name and announced the outfit.

“We’re however embarking on a comprehensive review of the situation and as soon as we’re through, we’ll come up with another name and roll out a formidable security outfit for the South-East. We’ll not allow hoodlums to overrun the region because we have a responsibility to protect our people.

I want to assure you that there’s no failure of government in South East and there will never be”, the governor said. Uzodinma also declared that the governors of the region shall soon be holding so summit in Owerri.

The summit, the governor said, will do a holistic evaluation of the security situation in the region and determine the way forward especially after the recent ESN incident.

Uzodinma noted however, that the governors of the South-East would not want to be copy cats, especially with the pressure put on them after the formation of Amotekun by the South West governors, adding that the new outfit will be different from others.

He said, “In the next couple of weeks, governors of the South east will hold a security summit in Owerri with a view to fashioning out modalities for setting up a security outfit for our region. We will hold an elaborate discussion with a view to finding a lasting solution to our security challenges.

“It’s necessary for every zone to be vigilant and have a security outfit, especially with the present situation we have in this country. We cannot lose fate with the management of security in our region and at the same time, we must be careful in the way we go about it. “South East governors tried to set up the Eastern Security Network by working with Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The attorneys-general of the five south eastern states have already anchored a report on it and before we know it, IPOB hijacked the name and used it to commit crime. Uzodinma who also spoke on the recovery of properties allegedly looted by the former administration, expressed his commitment to ensuring that justice is done.

He dismissed the allegation that the exercise is a witch-hunt, stressing that the judicial commission on the recovery of public properties did a meticulous job and justice will be served.

