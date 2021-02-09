ESP: CBN disburses N298bn to MSMEs, households, farmers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed over N192 billion in grants to 426,000 beneficiaries as part of its COVID-19 interventions for households as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

Also, under the collateral- free Agric-Business/ Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme, there are ongoing grants of concessionary loans from between N150,000 and N2.5 million and over N106 billion has so far been disbursed to about 27,000 beneficiaries. In all, N298 billion has been disbursed for beneficiaries.

The apex bank also plans to disburse an additional N100 billion under its Targeted Credit Facility scheme. Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed these yesterday at a meeting of the Economic Sustainability Committee held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, was meant to provide an opportunity for cabinet ministers and heads of agencies to report progress in the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) of the current administration.

Other highlights of the reports presented to the committee include the release of N37 billion for the Survival Fund covering such schemes like N50,000 Payroll Support for three months to over 300,000 beneficiaries, one-time grants of N30,000 to about 100,000 artisans, and 100,000 business name registrations paid for by the Federal Government.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, reported that under the ESP, a total of 5.4 million farmers have now been enumerated to get the support under the plan.

Nanono said that for the enumeration which involved geospatial tagging, almost 73,000 N-Power volunteers were trained and 30,000 of them deployed to the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

He also said that 2.9 million of the farmers have had their BVN enrolment validated for the purposes of funding through the Central Bank.

According to him, the ministry is also spearheading the clearing of 3,200 hectares of land for farming in Edo, Plateau, Ekiti, Cross River, Ogun, Kaduna, Kwara, and Osun states while rural road constructions have reached about 28 per cent completion covering 344km and linking about 500 markets across the country.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, who also briefed the Committee, said that broadband penetration in the country has moved from 38% last year to 45% now, while over 170 institutions have been registered to conduct the National Identification Number (NIN).

Pantamin also said that telcos would be licensed for the enrolment, while over 1,060 registration centres have been activated across the country for the NIN.

According to him, a total of 56.18 million NINs have been collected by mobile network operators. Others who briefed the committee included the Labour and Productivity Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige, and his Minister of State colleague, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

In his presentation, Ngige listed the Federal Government’s efforts to prevent the retrenchment of staff in the private sector because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ngige said some hospitality companies and banks had agreed not to retrench staff at this time.

On his own part, Keyamo gave a progress report on the Special Public Works programme that hires 774,000 workers across all local government areas of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...