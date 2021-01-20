News

ESP: FG to disburse N10bn to 2m urban poor monthly –Osinbajo

The Federal Government has flagged off a technology driven scheme for the disbursement of N10 billion monthly to two million urban poor and vulnerable for the next two years (2023). Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo made this declaration yesterday in Abuja while virtually flagging-off the cash transfer scheme to be facilitated through a wholly technology-based approach called the Rapid Response Register (RRR). According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, this followed the activation of the Economic Sustainability Plan’s (ESP) Cash Transfer scheme of the government.

He said the development was in line with President Muhammmadu Buhari administration’s vision of reducing extreme poverty by lifting at least 20 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next two years. Osjnbajo said: “As of 31st December 2020, we have identified and registered about 24.3 million poor and vulnerable individuals into the National Social Register; equivalent to about 5.7 million households.

Through this project, we are currently injecting about N10 billion directly into the hands of about two million poor and vulnerable people every month. “This is about the largest evidence-based effort by any administration on poverty reduction and its impact on the lives of the poor is huge; by way of improving the livelihoods of the beneficiaries through enhanced household purchasing power; smoothening consumption; increasing savings and acquisition of household assets; and improving the local economy. There are many more ramifications.”

RRR is the means by which urban poor and vulnerable population can be speedily identified using geographic satellite technology and other related means for the purposes of delivering cash to households affected by the fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Osinbajo said the government’s target of pulling 20 million people out of poverty in the next two years was achievable but identified funding as the only constraint.

