Essien Udim crisis: Gov Emmanuel orders security agencies to restore law & order

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has charged security agencies in the state to restore law and order back to Essien Udim. The Governor who expressed great displeasure at the security challenges currently witnessed in Essien Udim, gave the charge as part of resolutions of the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday in Uyo.

A statement sighed by the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong states that the meeting which was presided over by the Governor, also banned the use of schools for ceremonies during weekdays with effect from April 1, 2021 and also prohibited the use of school blocks and facilities for church activities on Sundays. Churches however seeking to use schools for church services, are to request and obtain the express permission of the Honourable Commissioner for Education while the Ministry of Education was directed to ensure strict compliance.

The meeting also received the White paper on the report of the Commission of Inquiry into Ini Local Government Area Perennial problems in 2013 and gave approval for additional works on 19.3Km Anua-Mbak Ishiet road.

The meeting also gave approval for additional works on 13.6km Ikot Ebiere-Ikot Edor-Ikot Iko Ibon-Okom Road and Ukpana-Akabom-Ikwe -Road with 1 no. Bridge of 30M span and 7.3M Carriage in Onna and Mkpat Enin Local Government Areas, approval for emergency works to complete Oron Urban Roads was granted as well as reawarded the contract for 18.95 Km Ikot Ibritam-Ekeffe-Ikot Akpan Afaha road with 2 No. LBridges in Oruk Anam and Ukanafun Local Government Areas to AYF Development Nig. Ltd.

Also the state government also gave approval for additional works for the construction of 1.4km outfall drains on the 8.5km Nduetong Oku-Ekit Itam road with 40M span bridge and spur in Itu/Uruan Local Government Areas while approval was also given for school calendar be returned to 5 days (Monday- Friday) thus revoking the previous decision which made Saturday a school day.

Like this: Like Loading...