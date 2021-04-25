Establish BASOPADEC, HOSTCOM Chair pleads with Bayelsa govt

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the host communities of Nigeria

producing oil and gas (HOSTCOM), Chief Boma Albert has once again

reminded the state government of the need to establish a Bayelsa State

Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (BASOPADEC) just as some other oil producing states have done.

Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa during a youth and stakeholders conference organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs with the theme dialogue a veritable tool for sustainable peace, economic growth and development in the Niger Delta region, Chief Albert maintained that states like Delta, Imo, Edo among others have since established their own commissions and wondered why Bayelsa was yet to establish theirs.

The chairman said: ”Since 1999 till now, they have refused to establish BASOPADEC and it would have helped to employ the youths in

the state including other employments.”

The chairman also pleaded that the Petroleum Industry Bill should be

passed into law adding that oil-bearing communities were suffering

too much of oil spillages.

Like this: Like Loading...