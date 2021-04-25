Metro & Crime

Establish BASOPADEC, HOSTCOM Chair pleads with Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

 

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the host communities of Nigeria
producing oil and gas (HOSTCOM), Chief Boma Albert has once again
reminded the state government of the need to establish a Bayelsa State
Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (BASOPADEC) just as some other oil producing states have done.

 

Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa during a youth and stakeholders conference organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs with the theme dialogue a veritable tool for sustainable peace, economic growth and development  in the Niger Delta region, Chief Albert maintained that states like Delta, Imo, Edo among others have since established their own commissions and wondered why Bayelsa was yet to establish   theirs.

The chairman said: ”Since 1999 till now, they have refused to establish BASOPADEC and it would have helped to employ the youths in
the state including  other employments.”

 

The chairman also  pleaded that  the Petroleum Industry Bill should be
passed into law adding that  oil-bearing communities were suffering
too much of oil spillages.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man kills wife, dumps body inside well

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 40-year-old man, Abdulrahman Abdulmalik, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body inside a well. The incident occurred on June 14, at Dabawa village, in the Durtsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said in a statement yesterday that after […]
Metro & Crime

Leave our community, Edo women tell herdsmen

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Women of Ikabigbo, Uzairue Kingdom in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday asked herdsmen to vacate their community. The protesting women said the herders’ presence had caused the residents more harm than good. The women, in their hundreds, marched on the palace of the traditional ruler, Chief Braimah Alegeh, to register their […]
Metro & Crime

Amotekun personnel shoots police officer in Oyo town

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

There was confusion on Saturday when a member of the Oyo State Security Network also known as “Amotekun Corps” shot a police officer in Oyo town. New Telegraph learnt that the police officer, Mr. Fatai Yekini, was shot by an Amotekun Corps member identified as Ibrahim Ogundele at the Sanga area of Oyo town while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica