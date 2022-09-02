Establishment of ethnic militia, invitation to civil war –SOKAPU warns

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has said the Federal Government should stop the plan by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to establish its vigilante in the country. Reacting to the report credited to the Secretary- General of the Miyetti Allah, Saleh Hassan that the group is “forming its own vigilante,” SOKAPU said Nigerians should be worried about the development as allowing ethnic groups to form vigilance groups to protect themselves can lead to civil war.

A statement by Luka Binniyat, spokesman of SOKAPU and made available to journalists in Kaduna yesterday, said the Miyetti Allah Secretary ought to have been called for “questioning to find the real motive behind such an unwarranted plan and to ascertain how far his group has gone into the scheme. In fact, the group ought to have been banned. That is what a serious country will do.” Part of the statement also said: “The Fulani, even as a large ethnic group, do not have an exclusive state in almost all the states of Nigeria, and are certainly not natives of Benue State or anywhere in the Middle Belt.

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore is not a government and therefore cannot make laws that rival that of a government that hosts its members. “It is therefore absurd as it is preposterous for Hassan to assume that his group can stay on Benue lands and indeed in other states and form parallel security outfits with that of their host’s governments. Such arrogance is rare to come by.

“SOKAPU believes that all the laws enacted by the Benue State House of Assembly and assented by the governor, protects all residents of the state, irrespective of tribe, religion or vocation. We also believe that Benue state laws do not discriminate against tribes or religion. “In other words, SOKAPU is saying that a civil war may spark off if Fulani and other ethnic groups obtain arms for the exclusive reason of protecting themselves as groups under various independent commands.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...