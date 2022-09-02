News Top Stories

Establishment of ethnic militia, invitation to civil war –SOKAPU warns

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has said the Federal Government should stop the plan by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to establish its vigilante in the country. Reacting to the report credited to the Secretary- General of the Miyetti Allah, Saleh Hassan that the group is “forming its own vigilante,” SOKAPU said Nigerians should be worried about the development as allowing ethnic groups to form vigilance groups to protect themselves can lead to civil war.

A statement by Luka Binniyat, spokesman of SOKAPU and made available to journalists in Kaduna yesterday, said the Miyetti Allah Secretary ought to have been called for “questioning to find the real motive behind such an unwarranted plan and to ascertain how far his group has gone into the scheme. In fact, the group ought to have been banned. That is what a serious country will do.” Part of the statement also said: “The Fulani, even as a large ethnic group, do not have an exclusive state in almost all the states of Nigeria, and are certainly not natives of Benue State or anywhere in the Middle Belt.

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore is not a government and therefore cannot make laws that rival that of a government that hosts its members. “It is therefore absurd as it is preposterous for Hassan to assume that his group can stay on Benue lands and indeed in other states and form parallel security outfits with that of their host’s governments. Such arrogance is rare to come by.

“SOKAPU believes that all the laws enacted by the Benue State House of Assembly and assented by the governor, protects all residents of the state, irrespective of tribe, religion or vocation. We also believe that Benue state laws do not discriminate against tribes or religion. “In other words, SOKAPU is saying that a civil war may spark off if Fulani and other ethnic groups obtain arms for the exclusive reason of protecting themselves as groups under various independent commands.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

RMAFC sensitises stakeholders to vertical revenue allocation formula in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on Monday in Bauchi sensitised critical stakeholders in the state to the review of the vertical revenue allocation formula. The Federal Commissioner in Charge of Bauchi and Gombe states in the commission, Mohammed Kabir Usman, said the sensitisation programme was to enlighten all major stakeholders particularly the […]
News

UNILORIN don laments decline in reading habit in Nigeria

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN

  Worried by the sliding reading habit among Nigerians, particularly the younger ones, a Professor of Library and Information Science at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof. Adetoun Omolola Idowu, has for umpteenth time raised the alarm and lamented what he describes as “appalling reading culture” in the country.   This was as he regretted […]
Editorial Top Stories

Time to adopt fresh approach to tackling insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria cannot go on like this for another few years, not to talk of two more decades. The consequences would be too dire for the country. The President must act as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces by ensuring that the security challenges are tackled proactively. The immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica