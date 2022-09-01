News

Establishment of ethnic militia, invitation to civil war – SOKAPU warns

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) said the Federal Government should stop the plan by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to establish its vigilante in the country.

Reacting to the report credited to the Secretary General of the Miyetti Allah, Saleh Hassan that the group is “forming its own vigilante” SOKAPU said Nigerians should be worried about the development as allowing ethnic groups to form vigilantes to protect themselves can lead to civil war.

A statement by Luka Binniyat, spokesman of SOKAPU and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, said the Miyetti Allah Secretary ought to have been called for “questioning to find the real motive behind such an unwarranted plan and to ascertain how far his group has gone into the scheme. In fact, the group ought to have been banned. That is what a serious country will do.”

 

Our Reporters

