Establishment of farm estates not about RUGA –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Executive Secretary of National Land Development Authority (NALDA), Mr Paul Ikonne has clarified that the establishment of 109 Integrated Farm Estate by the Federal Government has nothing to do with the controversial RUGA or ranches. It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently directed NALDA to establish integrated farm estates in all the 109 senatorial districts to boost food production across the country.

But the Pan-yoruba socio- political organisation, Afenifere, had in a statement by its spokesman, Mr Jare Ajayi, allegedly accused the federal government of attempting to bring back the rejected cattle colony and RUGA through the establishment of the farm estates. Asked to respond to Afenifere’s allegation, Ikonne told State House Correspondents yesterday that “It’s unfortunate; it’s not another type or anything that has to do with RUGA.

“The project is meant for the community, to develop the community. What we have inside is poultry, fishery and for those who are doing piggery. So, it’s for the people. The insinuation is meant to mislead people as a result of lack of understanding so to say. “But the true position is that the integrated farm estate is designed to accommodate youths from that community in order to integrate them into entire agricultural value chain. “And it depends on what the community is known for and what the community is interested in going into. Some states are getting poultry, cow – like in the north; in the south like Abia they are doing fishery and rabbit rearing.

“In Oyo, we already have rabbit rearing and crop farming; in Ekiti State as well we have crop farming. So it depends on the environment, and it has nothing to do with RUGA at all. It’s purely for development, and to engage youths and for the benefit of immediate community, that is what the integrated farming estate stands for.”

